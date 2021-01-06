Clyburn calls Trump ‘authoritarian menace,’ vows to continue Biden vote count

Rep. Clyburn said that he would not be 'deterred' by violence

House Minority Whip Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina called President Donald Trump an “authoritarian menace,” after the siege at the Capitol today.

Clyburn tweeted the statement as House and Senate members were still under lockdown which has since been lifted. As theGrio reported, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an act of insurrection as lawmakers gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden‘s Electoral College victory.

“I have faced violent hatred before,” Clyburn began. “I was not deterred then, and I will not be deterred now.”

“Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes.”

This authoritarian menace will not succeed in his attempts to overthrow our democratically elected government.



I am praying for the safety and security of the public servants who are dedicated to making this country a “more perfect union.” — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 6, 2021

He continued, “This authoritarian menace will not succeed in his attempts to overthrow our democratically elected government. I am praying for the safety and security of the public servants who are dedicated to making this country a “more perfect union.”

Clyburn echoed the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who released a statement saying, “Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden.”

Pelosi said that “in consultation with Leader (Steny) Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today.”

A group of pro-Trump protesters raise signs and flags on the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

President Trump is being squarely blamed by some for his role in inciting his followers to storm the Capitol in what former President George W. Bush called an “insurrection.”

Twitter just announced that Trump’s Twitter account will be locked for 12 hours and has threatened the president with a permanent ban.

The statement reads, “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Congress is set to reconvene tonight.

