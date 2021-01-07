Beyoncé partners with NAACP on pandemic housing grants

The application went live today on the official NAACP website

In a post from this morning, the BeyGOOD Foundation announced that applications are open for pandemic housing grants, as Beyoncé partners with the NAACP.

Beyoncé is certainly no stranger to giving back, and while we aren’t out of the woods yet in the global pandemic, it looks like the superstar is continuing to use her platform for good.

Beyoncé’s Beygood Foundation announced on Instagram that applications are open for housing relief. The post states, “BEYGOOD IMPACT FUND HOUSING SUPPORT ONLINE APPLICATIONS OPENS TODAY, JANUARY 7TH.”

The application is currently live on the official NAACP website. A statement on the site reads, “The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”

An official statement from the BeyGOOD Foundation reads, “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies, and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support.”

This is not the first time Beyoncé has partnered with the NAACP during the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported that the foundation announced its Black-owned Small Business Impact Fund in July of 2020.

Now, as the foundation turns its focus to housing, they explain, “Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.”

According to the site, the application process is set to close on Thursday, January 21st at 11:59 PM. To read more about the grants and to apply, visit https://www.naacp.org.

