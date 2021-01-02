Beyoncé drops new footage to ring in the New Year

The music star unveils new pictures of her family in a highlights video to cap off the year that was 2020

Loading the player...

The year 2020 was hard on millions all over the nation.

However, music superstar Beyoncé has made the most of it. The music superstar posted a video message to her fans on New Year’s Day, encouraging them to have a happy new year and showcasing all of her accomplishments from the last 12 months.

The video is a multi-media mixture of music videos, films and candid footage of herself and her children, Blue Ivy and the seldom-seen twins, Sir and Rumi. More than just self-celebration, the four-minute montage also showcases clips of voting advocacy and acts of service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Beyoncé gifts ‘her girls’ with 2020 necklaces: ‘Hilarious and deeply sentimental’

The video starts off with her ringing in 2020 a year ago at a New Year’s celebration with the caption, “Cheers to 2020.” It includes references to the 24-time Grammy-winner’s milestones, including appearances at the Golden Globe Awards and Ivy Park launches through her collaboration with Adidas. There are also clips of her Disney+ film Black is King and her Billboard number one collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on her “Savage” remix.

Even with a year jam-packed with professional highs, Beyoncé also included her acts of service. These include initiatives for COVID-19 testing, promoting early voting in the 2020 election, grants for Black-owned businesses, speaking up for police reform in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and winning Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s BeyGood is giving $5K grants to those facing foreclosures or evictions

In the caption of the video, she wrote: “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity.”

She continued by giving hope and encouragement to her legion of fans, known as “the Beyhive,” writing, “Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

