Giuliani asked senator to block vote count in newly released phone recording

Giuliani, recorded asking Tommy Tuberville to commit election fraud, left his message on the wrong senator's phone.

In two days of stunning developments, another shocking story is emerging from the administration of President Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, the former-hero ex-mayor of New York City who has turned into a top adviser and attorney for Trump, has been recorded calling on a sitting U.S. senator to commit election fraud.

Trump confidant and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (left) has reportedly been recorded calling on Alabama Sen. Rommy Tuberville (right) to commit election fraud. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images and J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

“I want to discuss with you how they’re trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you,” Giuliani said in a recorded phone message left Wednesday for Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the former college football coach.

Giuliani appears to have left his message in the wrong senator’s voicemail.

Here is the full voicemail Rudy Giuliani thought he was leaving for Tommy Tuberville tonight. He left it on another Senator’s phone. This was after the attack on the Capitol! pic.twitter.com/gGkGpiT5Rg — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 7, 2021

“And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight,” he continues, “but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow — ideally until the end of tomorrow. I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us; it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it.”

The senator mistakenly left the message was not identified.

Tuberville objected to the certification of election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania Wednesday, even after the violent insurrection in the Capitol Building, which left one woman shot dead by police and three others dead due to medical emergencies inside the Capitol grounds.

“So, if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state,” Giuliani is recorded requesting, “I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote, particularly after what McConnell did today.”

Just before the insurrection Wednesday, Giuliani addressed the throng attending the pro-Trump rally and march from where the day’s deadly chaos began, telling them, “If we are wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail.”

He added: “So let’s have trial by combat.”

The day after the treasonous activity in the Capitol, Giuliani backtracked, tweeting: “Violence is rejected, condemned and counterproductive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values.”

Twitter labeled his tweet as “disputed.”

