Republican lawmaker livestreamed himself storming Capitol

The day before Wednesday's insurrection, Derrick Evans allegedly posted 'I can’t wait for tomorrow.'

Loading the player...

A newly-elected West Virginia Republican lawmaker livestreamed himself on Facebook as he participated in the riotous mob that stormed the United States Capitol Building yesterday.

Derrick Evans, who was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in November, posted the video to his personal page before later deleting it.

Derrick Evans, a newly-elected West Virginia Republican lawmaker, livestreamed himself on Facebook as he participated in the riotous mob that stormed the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday.

However, mirroring many videos on the internet today, screenshots remain.

In a five-minute clip still on Reddit, Evans is heard chanting his support to President Donald Trump, shouting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

He flipped his camera phone around and showed himself wearing a black motorcycle helmet, saying, “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Read More: Joy Reid nails the difference between white and Black people after Capitol riots

In his video, Evans films himself approaching a Capitol police officer and fist-bumps him, saying: “God bless you, sir. Nothing personal all right. We still respect you all right. Nothing personal against you.” Towards the end of the clip, Evans warns other rioters, “No destruction of anything. No vandalizing property. This is artifact.”

As he left the District of Columbia, Evans claimed he was acting in a role as an “independent member of the media.”

Read More: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says security at Capitol riots was a ‘failure operationally’

“I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement, nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred,” Evans said. “I was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history.”

The day before the insurrection, however, as noted by Business Insider, Evans allegedly wrote “I can’t wait for tomorrow” on Facebook.

His presence has rankled and riled both D.C. folk and people in his home state.

Read More: Schumer urges Cabinet to invoke 25th Amendment, oust Trump

West Virginia’s House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Wednesday afternoon he had “not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”

Hanshaw, also Republican, hinted that Evans may be prosecuted.

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society,” he said, “storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read More: Capitol police chief defends response to ‘criminal’ rioters

According to Metro News, other West Virginia lawmakers are calling for Evans to be jailed.

In his now-viral video, he concludes by shouting, “Our house!” then “I don’t know where we’re going, but I’m following the crowd.”

Change.org had a petition posted on its site almost near its 35,000-signature goal calling for Evans’ removal from office.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

