‘ER’ star Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson dies at 55

Actor Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson, best known for his 15-year role playing Nurse Malik McGrath on the hit NBC series, ER, has died.

He was 55.

In this September 2005 photo, actor Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson poses for the media at “Style 2005: Escape Pre Emmy Retreat” at Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Marsaili Mcgrath/Getty Images)

The actor’s brother confirmed his passing on Instagram.

“My Big Brother! God is with you,” Emmery Thompson wrote. “I will miss you.”

The ER star’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but his family told TMZ he underwent major heart surgery in 2009, when he had an aorta replaced and a leaky heart valve repaired.

Words of remembrance to him poured in on social media.

Neal Baer, the showrunner on ER, wrote on Twitter, “Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER.”

Chad Lowe, another ER regular, wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this. Deezer was such a wonderful soul. He was so welcoming to me when I first arrived, nervous as hell, on set. Got to know him later on after the show finished. A genuinely good man.”

Thompson appeared on the popular medical drama from 1994 through 2009, but many in the Black community will always remember him from his iconic role as Otis a.k.a. Stab Master Arson in the cult-classic CB4.

Released in 1993, CB4 was a mockumentary that followed three suburban Black men, of which Thompson was one, into infamy as a gangsta-rap group. The film also starred Chris Rock and Allen Payne and was co-written by Rock and veteran scribe Nelson George.

George remembered Thompson on Twitter, writing, “#ripdeezerd was a key part of #CB4. Enjoyed working with him. A great spirit. Condolences to his family.”

Thompson was a devout Christian, a frequent motivational speaker and performer of Christian hip-hop.

His Instagram profile bio reads: “GOD 1st Father to an amazing son.”

Thompson’s other acting credits include appearances in Bringing Down the House, The John Larroquette Show, and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Burton Brink, an L.A.-area politician, tweeted, “I’m sadden(ed) to learn the sudden passing of my friend Deezer D. He was a devoted Christian. I’ve been friends with #DeezerD since his #ER days in the ’90s. We’ve spent many times working out together. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family. Especially his young son.”

