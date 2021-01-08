‘Police Academy’ actress Marion Ramsey is dead at 73

Ramsey starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in six of the eight 1980s' 'Police Academy' franchise comedies.

Marion Ramsey, the iconic actress from the Police Academy movies known for her soft, high-pitched voice, has died.

Ramsey, 73, reportedly passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a statement to CNN, her manager Roger Paul said, “Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival. The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her and always love her.”

Ramsey starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in six of the eight Police Academy franchise farces, which were hit movies of the 1980s. Her small frame and soft voice were often used as comedic relief in improbable outbursts or to inspire other characters.

Her iconic line was “Don’t move, dirtbag!”

Her signature voice led to a career in voice acting. She starred on The Addams Family cartoon series for two seasons, as well as made guest appearances on shows on Adult Swim.

A native of Philadelphia, Ramsey started her career on Broadway and appeared in productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Eubie! She also toured as part of the cast of Hello, Dolly.

Her first television appearances were with a guest role on The Jeffersons and on Cos, the ’70s sketch-comedy series from Bill Cosby.

Social media users paid homage to Ramsey on Twitter this week, a classic rock radio station writing, “Rest in Peace, Officer Hooks.”

Comedy actress Hannah Waddingham paid her tribute, saying, “So saddened to hear of the passing of Marion Ramsey. I’ll always remember you so fondly. I thought you were just magic. Thank you for waking me up to comedy. RIP.”

Ramsey was also an advocate and activist for AIDS awareness and research. She often performed or participated in events supporting the disease.

She is survived by three brothers.

