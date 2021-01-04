Biden to host ‘virtual parade across America’ on Inauguration Day

Biden's inauguration will 'reflect on the diversity, heritage and resilience of the country,' officials contend.

It looks like the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is starting to shape up.

Because it’s occurring during a coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 350,000 on these shores, most events will be held online to help keep people safe. The Biden inauguration team has actually announced a virtual parade across America, with live performances set to take place in communities across the country.

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks prior to the holiday at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

“Our goal,” said Delaware State University President Tony Allen, the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s CEO, “is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry.”

According to its office, the virtual parade “will celebrate America’s heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era.”

Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The swearing-in of Biden, America’s 46th president, will also make history in that it’s aside the first African American, first South Asian and first woman to serve as America’s vice president in former California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House on Inauguration Day. The shortened trip is intended to provide “the American people and world with historic images of the President-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings,” according to officials.

The inauguration committee has brought on Stephanie Cutter and Ricky Kirshner as executive producers and Rod O’Connor as a senior adviser, who’ll toil with a group that’s worked on productions such as last year’s virtual Democratic National Convention, past Super Bowl halftime shows and Tony Awards, not to mention other presidential inaugurations.

Biden’s inauguration ceremonies will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with a national remembrance to honor the lives of the more than 350,000 Americans whose lives have been lost to COVID-19. The memorial will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST with a lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Communities across the nation have been asked to illuminate buildings and ring bells in observance.

“In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” said Biden inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar.

