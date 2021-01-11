NY Bar Association considering Giuliani for expulsion

The bar association said it has received 'hundreds of complaints in recent months' in regards to the lawyer's behavior.

The New York State Bar Association has announced an official inquiry into Rudy Giuliani which may result in him being expelled.

The NY Bar shared on Monday it has received “hundreds of complaints in recent months” about Giuliani. These complaints and his determination to undermine the election ultimately led to the announcement of an official investigation according to NYSBA President Scott M. Karson. “The organization will look into the lawyer regarding his comments before the attempted insurrection at the Capitol, and his continued efforts to disregard the results of the 2020 election with unproven claims of voter fraud,” according to the Bar.

As a lawyer for outgoing President Donald Trump, the former mayor of New York City has worked to overturn the win of President-elect Joe Biden. The NY Bar cited a statement from Giuliani as a call to Trump supporters.

“Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power. Mr. Giuliani will be provided due process and have an opportunity – should he so choose – to explain and defend his words and actions,” the NY Bar insisted.

“We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked,” the bar association said in the statement.

The comments made by Giuliani referenced by the NY Bar were made hours before the attempted insurrection. According to the Bar, he addressed a large crowd and made the statement, “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right a lot of them will go to jail,” Mr. Giuliani said. “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Business Insider reported the 76-year-old “lied” about election-fraud claims using an edited video, according to a top Georgia election official. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia’s secretary of state, said the Trump team used a portion of footage to misrepresent information although they had access to the full video.

“Rudy Giuliani looked them in the eye and lied,” Sterling said according to the report.

“From my point of view, they intentionally misled the state senators, the people of Georgia, and the people of the United States about this, to cause this conspiracy theory to keep going and keep the disinformation going, which has caused this environment that we’re seeing today.”

According to theGrio, Giuliani confirmed he “exaggerated” his claims of voter fraud in Detroit.

“The city of Detroit probably had more voters than it had citizens,” he said according to the report. “I’m exaggerating a bit…but all you have to do is look at statistical data and you can see the fraud was rampant and out of control.”

