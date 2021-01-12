Afro-Puerto Rican identity explored in ‘Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico’ documentary

A look inside the 'Afro-Latinx Revolution'

Loading the player...

Latin America and the Caribbean received 95 percent of the Africans stolen during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But what does it mean to be a descendent of those Africans today, in a world where more voices are calling out racism in Latin America?

Why do some Black Latinos call themselves “Afro-LatinX” and why do some others dislike the term? And do Afro-Puerto Ricans face similar struggles with policing, discrimination, and economic inequality as Black Americans outside of the island?

In this new original documentary from theGrio, senior correspondent Natasha S. Alford travels to Loiza, Puerto Rico during a summer of political unrest, when protesters ousted their governor. Through interviews with locals residents, scholars and historians, Alford tells the story of an “Afro-LatinX Revolution.”

This series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

