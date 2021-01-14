Rihanna and artist Lorna Simpson collaborate on ‘Essence’ portfolio

The portfolio is titled, 'Of Earth & Sky'

The idea of Rihanna’s latest project with multimedia artist Lorna Simpson is “reinterpreting modern-day glamour.”

In an exciting collaboration, the singer and beauty business mogul joined forces with Simpson on a 12-page portfolio for Essence. Featured on the January/February cover, Rihanna told the magazine, “Lorna is a legend…honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her, but I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”

Simpson had wonderful things to say about the Fenty Skin founder as well after working with her.

“[Collaborating] with Rihanna and Essence magazine is quite incredible…as an artist, I’m able to deliver these unusual images of someone who is so well-known and so recognizable… It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Essence describes the collaboration as, “a series of original photographic collages for the cover and 12-page portfolio entitled, ‘Of Earth & Sky.’ The magazine also referred to Rihanna as, “the blazing sun we needed on many a dark day last year.”

Last year, the singer launched her skincare line, Fenty Skin, with a campaign featuring Lil Nas X, Tommy Genesis and A$AP Rocky. She also dropped the Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 in September on Amazon Prime, which included appearances by Lizzo, Normani, Willow Smith, Miguel and more.

Simpson has been featured at the MOMA and the Whitney Museum of American Art to name a few, and was awarded the J. Paul Getty Medal in 2019. When describing the collaboration, a passage in the Essence story explains, “Saying yes to this exclusive project allowed Simpson, 60, to continue exploring narratives around gender, race and identity.”

Rihanna called the collaboration between herself, Essence and Simpson, “A natural trifecta,” later confirming “It’s like magic.”

You can check out the portfolio here.

