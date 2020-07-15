Rihanna to launch her new skincare line, Fenty Skin

Hip-Hop and R&B sensation takes her beauty empire to the next level with her new business venture

Rihanna attends the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Many people are familiar with Rihanna as a pop star, but few understand just how successful she is a mogul. Her empire includes music, makeup, and lingerie and at the end of the month, it will expand even more.

This July 31, she will extend her reach into skincare with her new franchise, Fenty Skin.

She first took the beauty industry by storm when launching Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in 2017.

The brand name “Fenty Skin” was filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 25, 2019, and from the brand’s description, it appears beauty consumers are in for a treat.

Fenty Skin is described as “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.”

For the most part, anything Rihanna touches people want it. Rihanna’s Navy doesn’t miss a beat. Makeup pun intended.

Rihanna’s music fans will have to wait for a while, as the multifaceted artist and businesswoman is still in her beauty bag. Chances are high that Fenty Skin will be received just as well as Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty.

Rihanna teased the launch of Fenty Skin on Tuesday via Twitter:

Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at https://t.co/f8LNnr3cE8!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email: https://t.co/YaT6BFSJec pic.twitter.com/NLUknNxwfd July 14, 2020

Rihanna first confirmed the launch of Fenty Skin in an interview with British Vogue.

“Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” she told the magazine.

For more information and updates visit FentySkin.com.



