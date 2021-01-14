Wendy Williams alleges she was raped by 1980s R&B singer

'Wendy Williams: The Movie' will revisit some of the most transformative milestones throughout Williams' career and personal life

This week while promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams made a stunning admission about an R&B singer who she claims sexually assaulted her at the beginning of her career.

In her new film, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which premieres on Jan. 30, the talk show maven will revisit some of the most transformative milestones, including her recovery from substance abuse and her divorce from longtime husband, Kevin Hunter.

But perhaps one of the most unexpected revelations is Williams’s never-before-told story of a date-rape that she alleges took place while she spent time with R&B singer Sherrick, an artist from the 1980s.

Tuesday, during a panel promoting the biopic, the 56-year-old talk show host explained that she first met Sherrick during an interview.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she told reporters. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.”

“And before the party, I was date-raped by him,” she continued, adding that she had also been date-raped when she was in college.

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time,” Williams noted. “And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers, and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on February 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams: The Movie stars Ciera Payton as Williams, with Morocco Omari playing Williams’ ex-husband Hunter, who she split from in 2019 after twenty years of marriage due to him fathering a child with his mistress.

Despite the headline-making end of her marriage, Williams told reporters that she still has “no regrets” about the years she spent with her ex-husband.

“The life that I’m living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that,” she said. “I don’t regret meeting Kevin, I don’t regret falling in love, I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married.”

“I like who I am, so I have no regrets,” she concluded.

