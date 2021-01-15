Funkmaster Flex: Jay-Z avoids social media because he’s a ‘sensitive motherf**ker’

'He watches social media from a fake page'

Funkmaster Flex has put JAY-Z’s relationship with social media on blast, claiming the hip-hop star is sensitive and can’t handle online criticism.

Speaking with “Million Dollars Worth of Game’s” Gillie Da King and Wallo on Instagram Live, Flex revealed that JAY-Z follows the happenings on social media via his fake Instagram page (known as a Finsta account).

“You know he wants me to tell you why he can’t be on social media,” Flex said, according to HotNewHipHop. “‘Cause he’s the most sensitive motherf**ker on the planet and he can’t take n***as in his comments telling him the truth.”

“He can’t take it,” said Flex. “He can’t open up social media. You know what JAY does? He watches social media from a fake page.”

Rapper Meek Mill has also spoken out about how Jigga really feels about popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“JAY-Z once told me this social media world was created for people that wouldn’t even speak if they wasn’t present,” Meek wrote in an Instagram post, per Rap-Up. “For people that was scared to approach a male/female and hold a conversation if they wanted to a number or ask to go on a date! He also said you can’t speak truth on here because this is the fake people world and they gone hate you for that …People are in love with this lifestyle more than people!”

JAY-Z fans have been left speculating what triggered Flex to diss the Grammy winning artist, with many concluding that it has to do with Hov not inviting Flex to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch.

Last year, Funkmaster Flex slammed the hip-hop star for not taking a more active position in speaking out against the police killing of George Floyd.

“I’m gonna tell ya how New York City works,” Flex began. “Nobody is going to circle back to him. You know why? Because they are scared of him. They want to ride him all day long. Nobody wants to hold this guy accountable for where we are at right now. And that’s JAY-Z. Because he said we were past kneeling. That’s what he said. When he went to grab that moneybag from the NFL. He did a press conference. With all this goofball sh*t next to him at the press conference. And now somebody died in Minnesota. Somebody put their knee on somebody’s neck. And this guy disappeared.”

