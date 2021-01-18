Maxine Waters says celebrating MLK is even more ‘crucial’ following Capitol attack

'I have come to the conclusion that there are those who will never get beyond their hatred and their racism,' the congresswoman remarked.

In the wake of an eventful few weeks leading to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters released a statement on the importance of celebrating the empowering day.

“As I solemnly reflect on this month’s hate-filled attack on our nation’s Capitol, I have come to the conclusion that there are those who will never get beyond their hatred and their racism. There are those who believe that Black people and other people of color are not equal to them. We must not be stymied by them in our efforts to achieve justice and equality,” Waters shared.

The statement continued, “In the world, we find ourselves in today, there is no doubt that people are frightened, confused, and in pain. Following this month’s violent and deadly attack on the Capitol by White supremacists, many Americans are asking where we, as a country, go from here. In tough times, I remember just how undeterred Dr. King was when he was faced with challenges or obstacles – day or night, he kept on walking – kept on marching. As Dr. King once said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ This year, celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn’t just important, it is absolutely crucial.”

theGrio reported The U.S. House of Representatives initiated an investigation into “high-level failures” that led to the attempted insurrection at the Capitol Building that left five people dead, including a police officer.

The rioters stormed the property in support of outgoing President Donald Trump and his claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election.

A letter released by House Oversight Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler confirmed the inquiry.

“The Committees will conduct robust oversight to understand what warning signs may have been missed, determine whether there were systemic failures, and consider how to best address countering domestic violent extremism, including remedying any gaps in legislation or policy,” they wrote.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Congresswoman Maxine Waters attends 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In her statement in honor of MLK Day, the California representative recognized the necessary work to move forward.

“We have so much work to do in our efforts to achieve a just society. We must focus on reforming our criminal justice system and stopping gun violence in our communities. We must close the racial and gender wealth gap, increase homeownership opportunities for women and people of color, promote inclusive lending, support minority banks in their mission to serve our communities, and of course, hold every institution and company accountable for diversity and inclusion. Finally, we must all unite to stop the spread of COVID-19, make healthcare available to all, end the tragedies of poverty and homelessness, and build an economy that works for everyone.”

“On this day and every day, may we continue to live up to Dr. King’s legacy and vision by working relentlessly and purposefully to create justice and equality for all,” she concluded.

theGrio reported Waters called Biden’s win “the dawn of a new progressive America.”

“We are emerging from the dark days of the Trump administration into the dawn of a new progressive America,” she continued, “where pro-consumer and pro-investor policies will always be first on the agenda.”

