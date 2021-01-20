Kellyanne Conway’s daughter accuses her of abuse, shares shocking videos

Claudia Conway posted videos on TikTok she claims capture the former Trump advisor's verbal abuse.

Claudia Conway has posted several videos on TikTok she claims are clips of her mother, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, verbally abusing her.

One video titled “A COVID Recap with Kelly” is heavily edited into mashup clips of a woman screaming as the camera is focused only on 16-year-old Claudia’s face.

The 16-year-old daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has posted several videos to TikTok that she claims are clips of her mother verbally abusing her. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In the shocking and disturbing video, a woman can be heard shouting, “I can get you taken out of here today.” The same voice is then heard screaming, “F**k you!” and then “You don’t f**king listen! What the f**k is wrong with you?”

The woman is heard calling Claudia an “ungrateful b**ch,” and then saying, “You’re lucky your mom’s pro-life.”

At one point, it sounds as if the older Conway says, “I didn’t get coronavirus from the president. Everybody got coronavirus from somebody who flew in for that event. I didn’t get coronavirus from the president. That’s a lie.”

“F*** you, f*** you,” she yells. “It’s over, it’s over — I don’t care who’s following you, dumba**.”

The disturbing video has over 200,000 likes and has been shared over 100,000 times.

In another video of clips, Claudia is seen on camera as that other voice is heard screaming at her and mocking her. “Do you know what you’ve done to yourself?” the voice asks.

In the video, Claudia writes that her mother says she is a hypochondriac. The teenager has previously talked about suffering from anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

In replies to her on TikTok, social media users express sympathy; one even asks how people can help her be emancipated from her parents. She had expressed her desire to be emancipated earlier this year on Twitter.

“i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up,” she wrote, “because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

She shared the tweet in late August, the day before Kellyanne Conway announced she was leaving her role as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband and Claudia’s father, also made it public that he was leaving his role advising The Lincoln Project to focus on their troubled family.

The Conways have four children.

