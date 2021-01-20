Trump reportedly wants to start a new political party after defeat

Donald Trump has reportedly talked with associates about the prospect of starting a new political party.

He is considering naming it The Patriot Party.

President Donald Trump turns to reporters as he exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on its South Lawn. Trump has reportedly talked with associates about the prospect of starting a new political party. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has discussed the matter with several aides due to his disdain for the Republicans who have taken a stance against him since the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol Building.

Trump is said to be furious with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said this week the outgoing president had provoked the insurrection.

“The mob was fed lies,” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

Starting a new political party would need a huge investment of money, minutes and manpower. Further, third parties have not had a significant impact on national elections, but there may be an opportunity for Trump to influence local elections with his large base of supporters.

The White House did not comment on the report, but it’s understood that Trump’s new party would face opposition from Republicans.

Trump faces an uncertain future after noon today. The disgraced president has mounting legal challenges, including several civil cases and a criminal investigation in the state of New York. He is also still facing an impeachment trial in the Senate that could possibly bar him from ever seeking public office again.

Additionally, Trump has financial challenges. Deutsche Bank recently cut ties with him, but he still owes them nearly $400 million within the next three years.

There have been several ideas floated about how Trump will spend his post-presidency life, including starting a new social media platform or television network.

