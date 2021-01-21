RHOSLC: The ladies (minus Mary Cosby) touch down in Las Vegas

The cast of latest installment of the Real Housewives franchise take their first official trip

The first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is beginning to wind down, which means the official ‘cast trip’ episodes are officially underway. In last night’s episode, the ladies of Salt Lake City touched down in Las Vegas.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, or RHOSLC, is Bravo’s latest franchise installment that has taken reality TV by storm. Organized by housewife Whitney Rose, the ladies headed to Las Vegas where they shopped, went racing, and started hashing out their issues.

Robert Cosby Sr. and Mary Cosby (Bravo)

Noticeably absent from the cast trip was Mary Cosby. Cosby revealed that the reason she skipped out on the Vegas vacation has to do with cast member Jen Shah.

She said in an interview, “I do love Vegas…but I could not put myself in a trip anywhere with Jen. Put it this way, I’d rather have a plane full of mice than to be in Vegas with Jen.”

I’m so disappointed that @Mary_M_Cosby isn’t going on the cast trip 😭 next season her and Jen team up would be so awesome 😎 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/zKE0uCcPJB January 21, 2021

Shah, who has been the focus of most of the drama this season, is also at odds with Rose. After Rose “ruined” her husband’s birthday party, Shah spent the episode confiding in Heather Gay, Rose’s cousin, about her frustrations with Rose.

Shah explains to Gay, “The only reason I haven’t b— slapped her, is because she’s your friend.”

She then warns Gay that Rose is bringing down her reputation, saying, “Guess what? You are putting your name and your reputation on the line for her. So you better make sure Whitney Rose comes correct.”

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality revealed that RHOSLC will return for a season 2. When guest Danny Pelligrino said he hoped the show would return, Cohen confirmed, “Oh, they’re coming back for a season 2.”

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

