RHOSLC: Jen Shah breaks the fourth wall in latest episode

The latest 'Real Housewives' installment continues to bring the drama

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah breaks the fourth wall in an explosive conversation.

The latest installment of the Real Housewives franchise is proving to be a hit for Bravo, and the current cast is certainly bringing the drama in the show’s first season. Real Housewife Jen Shah has been in the middle of most of the storylines this season, from feuding with Mary Cosby to hosting extravagant parties. In last night’s episode, fans saw Shah break down as she splashed water at the cameras while filming the show.

Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

After fellow housewife Whitney Rose confronted Jen with rumors at Sharrieff Shah‘s birthday party last week, last night Shah and Rose finally talked it out while lounging in “hot spring” hot tubs. Shah says, “you did this at my husband’s birthday party…don’t do that!” While Rose defends herself saying she was just trying to be a good friend to her, Shah doesn’t back down. “Yes you did, I told you, Whitney, how much that day meant to me!”

Rose explains in an interview, “Jen has just gotten so used to projecting onto other people…and I don’t know how much longer I can sit here and be a mirror for her.” Another Real Housewife, Heather Gay, tries to keep the peace between the two women as they go back and forth with each other.

Gay reassures Shah that everything is okay, saying, “Sharrieff loves you.” Shah then reveals that her husband hasn’t been home “since Saturday.”

When Shah sees Rose “roll her eyes,” she blows up and this time, at the film crew. After splashing water at the cameras, producers intervene with the scene and break the fourth wall, asking Shah, “why did you splash the camera?” Shah responds saying, “that’s what happens when you f—ing film me in the f—ing bathtub,” before storming off.

While Shah eventually returns and makes amends with Rose, from the looks of next week’s episode, it seems the drama has just begun.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

