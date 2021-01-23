Kodak Black releases new song in response to his clemency

'Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money,' said Black

Rapper Kodak Black released a new song days after his release from prison. Black was amongst the last batch of people to be pardoned by President Donald Trump prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Black was originally sentenced to 46 months in prison after being convicted for making false statements while attempting to purchase guns in 2019.

He addressed the moments leading up to his release and Trump, with the lyrics: “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money/All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, still faces charges for sexual assault in a 2016 case involving an 18-year-old woman in South Carolina. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

On Wednesday, he tweeted at Trump’s suspended account to thank him, saying, “I want to thank the President @RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love.”

He continued, “It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning, and growing. @DanScavino.”

Trump also pardoned rapper Lil’ Wayne, who pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in December and faced up to 10 years in prison. Wayne took to Twitter to thank Trump “for recognizing that I have so much more to give my family, my art, and my community.”

Donald Trump after getting Kodak Black out of jail pic.twitter.com/ZbE69LHU8O — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 20, 2021

People took to Twitter to react to the rapper’s recent prison release. Black Culture Entertainment tweeted a montage video of Trump dancing to Kodak Black’s music with the caption, “Donald Trump after getting Kodak Black out of jail.”

I knew it was coming …



My mom: Do you know who this Kodak Black is? He’s Haitian. His real name is Dieuson Octave.



💀 💀 💀 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2021

PBS News Hour reporter Yamiche Alcindor tweeted about her mother mentioning the rapper to her: “I knew it was coming…My mom: Do you know who this Kodak Black is? He’s Haitian. His real name is Dieuson Octave.”

One of Trump’s final acts as president was doling out pardons for Kodak Black and Lil’ Wayne. pic.twitter.com/6NA8wwJ7WJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2021

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, poked fun at the “tons of shady people” Trump pardoned.

