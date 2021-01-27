Goya board of directors censures CEO for election fraud claims

Their decision means Robert Unanue, a vocal Trump supporter, will no longer be able to speak to the media without permission.

Loading the player...

The board of directors of Goya Foods has censured Robert Unanue, the company’s chief executive officer, after he espoused unsupported claims of fraud in America’s 2020 presidential election.

Their decision means Unanue, 67, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, will no longer be able to speak to the media without permission from the nine-member board, which includes members of his family.

Goya Foods President Robert Unanue is shown at a press conference last month in Doral, Florida. The company’s board of directors censured Unanue after he espoused unsupported claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The action was taken as a result of an Inauguration Day appearance by Unanue on Fox Business, in which he declared the following about November’s election: “I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order.”

“There is a war coming,” he continued, “now that the president is leaving today; they’re still coming after the United States, the working class.

Read More: Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana

Unanue’s support for Trump earned Goya intense backlash last summer.

As previously reported, he attended a July event at the White House, where he praised Trump, who has made racist statements about the Latinx community, particularly Mexicans. At the event, Unanue said of him, “We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have had a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

He called pushback against his support for Trump a “suppression of speech.”

Read More: Newark officials reach settlement over lead contamination in drinking water

The censure was first reported by The New York Post, and Unanue didn’t comment on the board’s move but acknowledged that he will “lower the temperature” on his rhetoric and refrain from speaking about politics and religion.

“I realize it’s important because of the diverse views of the company and our market,” he said. “I don’t believe I should speak politically or in a faith-based manner on behalf of the company,” he said. “But I leave open the possibility of speaking on behalf of myself.”

He also told the outlet that he was heartened by President Joe Biden’s inaugural address, saying that he was “very thrilled to hear Biden call for unity and prayer.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

