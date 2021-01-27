Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana

Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor's cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago.

The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Second Lady Karen Pence are reportedly looking for a new home in Indiana after their taxpayer-funded free housing officially ended just over a week ago. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

Pence served as governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, when he departed the Governor’s Residence for Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the Second Family. According to all accounts, the Pences haven’t owned their own home in over eight years.

Money shouldn’t be a major issue for the former VP, who earned more than $235,000 annually during his four years in office. Pence will also have Secret Service protection for up to six months after leaving office and is entitled to a pension.

Some have speculated that the Pences are moving around frequently to avoid death threats or assassination attempts from supporters of his former boss, embattled ex-President Donald Trump, who just weeks ago chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

“The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol,” notes the Business Insider report.

Pence has reportedly had no contact with Trump since the end of their time in office.

Pence served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013 before running for governor of his home state. His younger brother, Greg, currently serves in his former seat.

