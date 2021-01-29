Lil Nas X becomes New York Times best-selling children’s book author

The Grammy-award winning 'Old Town Road' rap star now has a NYT bestselling book

Loading the player...

As if he hasn’t done enough in his young life, rapper Lil Nas X can now add New York Times best-selling author to his list of notable achievements.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams describes her upcoming biopic as ‘raw and honest’

According to People, this week, the 21-year-old born Montero Hill, made his way onto the heavily coveted list thanks to his children‘s book, titled C Is for Country.

In this screengrab, Lil Nas X speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)

On Jan. 5th, the rapper announced the release of the book that teaches children the English alphabet on his Instagram page. Random House Kids’ official website describes it as the story of an animated Lil Nas X and a pony named Panini (named after his popular sandwich-titled song) as they go on “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown.”

“C is for Country goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever,” Lil Nas X said in a statement, days after the book’s release. “I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

“We’re so excited to be working with Lil Nas X on this project,” says Sara Sargent, senior executive editor at Random House Books for Young Readers. “He’s one of the most prominent figures in music today and someone many young kids look up to. With C is For Country he brings his usual energy to a new medium in a way fans of all ages will enjoy.”

Read More: Tina Knowles shows off fierce makeup look from granddaughter Blue Ivy

C Is for Country is geared towards children ages 3 to 7. In a tweet from last September, the internet savvy Grammy-winner unapologetically dubbed his work, “The best kid’s book of all time.”

Watch an interview with Lil Nas X about the book below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

The Getty Image will be here

Share

