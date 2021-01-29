Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes social media posts following controversy

The congresswoman removed dozens of uploads from 2018 and 2019 after a backlash against the content.

Freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly deleted posts from her social media platforms after the content she shared was repeatedly called into question.

According to CNN, Rep. Green removed several posts made on her Facebook page from 2018 through 2019, before she held her elected position. In the uploads, the Republican politician allegedly promoted conspiracy theories and called for violence against her Democratic peers. According to the report, links saved by CNN’s KFile logged posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page which are no longer available.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House on Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

A representative from Facebook confirmed to CNN that the company was not responsible for the posts being unavailable. But Greene has had posts forcibly removed by Facebook in the past. According to the news outlet, her comments have been deleted for violating the company’s community standards when she agreed with people who said the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting was a ‘false flag’ operation.

As theGrio reported, there were calls for Greene to resign over the posts. The Georgia representative has also supported QAnon and voted against President Joe Biden‘s Electoral College win, another action that moved people to push for her to step down. Survivors of the Parkland shooting and the families of victims have also called for her removal.

“(T)he shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today,” tweeted the Parkland chapter of March For Our Lives, according to the report. The chapter was founded by survivors of the school shooting that killed 17 people, including 14 students. “You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from Congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house.”

Greene shared a statement on Twitter claiming CNN was promoting a “fake news” campaign against her, focused on actions before she began her political career. She did not deny the controversial posts but stated she was not the only person with access to her social media accounts.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” the statement read. “They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try to cancel me and silence my voice.”

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

CNN obtained a video of Greene harassing Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg in March 2019. In the video, she calls him a “coward,” and said he was “paid to do this.” In a statement to CNN, Greene said the incident occurred while she was in Washington D.C., “going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.”

“In 11th grade, one of my fellow students took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our ‘gun-free’ school,” Greene said according to the report. “I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them.”

As theGrio reported, Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced his plans to introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress. He moved to introduce the measure “in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government,” he said. “And it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”

