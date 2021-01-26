Marjorie Taylor Greene signaled support of executing Democrats before Congress

The shocking discovery was uncovered from hundreds of posts and comments from Greene's page that were reviewed by CNN

Loading the player...

Freshman Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to support the idea of executing prominent members of the Democratic Party in old Facebook posts unearthed by CNN.

The shocking discovery was uncovered from hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s page that were reviewed by the news outlet. Before running and ultimately winning her U.S. House seat representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district, Greene, both in 2018 and 2019, signaled approval of suggestions that Democratic leaders should be murdered.

Read More: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called to resign over Parkland shooting conspiracy

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take the oath office on the year’s opening session on January 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

When a commenter wrote, “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January 2019, Greene reportedly liked it, as she also did in response to another comment that suggested FBI agents should be executed for being a part of a “deep state” to undermine former President Donald Trump — a conspiracy theory popularly known as QAnon, which Greene has publicly supported.

Another post from April 2018 saw one commenter write: “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Greene replied: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Greene took to Twitter on Tuesday to get ahead of CNN’s astonishing report, writing “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.”

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

Read More: Can we talk about the Republican Party’s white women problem?

As CNN notes, Greene did not confirm or deny that she was the one behind the activity discovered from her Facebook page.

Congresswoman Greene has been in the hot seat over the past few weeks after being a part of a cluster of Republican members of Congress who are accused of inciting the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Just last week, many called for her resignation after she suggested that the 2018 Parkland shooting was a “false flag,” a long-peddled conspiracy theory that the shooting was set up or that it was carried out by another individual or group

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

The tragic shooting, which occurred in Parkland, Fla., at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead, including 14 schoolchildren.

“Apologize Now or continue to spread these conspiracies and we will be sure to make the next 2 years of your life not only your last in Congress but a living hell as well,” tweeted Parkland survivor and now activist David Hogg. He added that he’d “also accept your resignation in place of an apology.”

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the deadly shooting, wrote “Will you be resigning? For the good of this country, you should. Parkland was not a made up false flag event. My daughter and 16 others were murdered that day.”

The Parkland chapter of March For Our Lives — which was founded by survivors of the Parkland shooting — also issued a statement condemning the congresswoman.

“(T)he shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today,” the organization tweeted. “You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

