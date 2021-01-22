Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called to resign over Parkland shooting conspiracy

A resurfaced Facebook post reveals the Georgia congresswoman called the high school shooting a 'false flag'

Freshman Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing calls to resign after a resurfaced Facebook post revealed that she agreed with a 2018 Parkland shooting conspiracy.

The tragic shooting, which occurred in Parkland, Fla., at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead, including 14 schoolchildren.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take the oath office on the year’s opening session on January 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

Screenshots provided by liberal watchdog Media Matters for America reveals Taylor Greene, who was elected in November to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, agreed with a comment that called the shooting a “false flag,” a long-peddled conspiracy theory that the shooting was set up or that it was carried out by another individual or group, CNN reports.

Taylor Greene, 46, reacted to a Facebook user’s comment about the $8,700 monthly pension of the school resource deputy who failed to enter the school at the time of the shooting.

“It’s called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting,” read the comment, to which Taylor Greene replied, “Exactly.”

Screenshot published by Media Matters for America.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting and the families of victims are now calling for Taylor Greene to apologize and resign — others simply want her to resign.

“Apologize Now or continue to spread these conspiracies and we will be sure to make the next 2 years of your life not only your last in Congress but a living hell as well,” tweeted Parkland survivor and now activist David Hogg. He added that he’d “also accept your resignation in place of an apology.”

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the deadly shooting, wrote “Will you be resigning? For the good of this country, you should. Parkland was not a made up false flag event. My daughter and 16 others were murdered that day.”

The Parkland chapter of March For Our Lives — which was founded by survivors of the Parkland shooting — also issued a statement condemning the congresswoman.

“(T)he shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today,” the organization tweeted. “You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house.”

Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) during a press conference on October 15, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of supporting conspiracy theories, which has raised concerns about her presence in the United States Congress. The Georgia lawmaker has supported QAnon, a conspiracy movement that believes Donald Trump was fighting a covert war against devil-worshipping child abusers who are pulling the strings in the U.S. government, per CNN.

Greene, who faced backlash this week for filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, also wrote that she was “told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control,” Media Matters for America also reported.

What’s more, Taylor Greene is one of several Republicans who voted against President Biden’s Electoral College win, for which she also faced calls to resign. Additionally, she caused a stir at the U.S. Capitol after protesting over metal detectors placed at the entrance of the building following the deadly Capitol insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, which critics have said she helped instigate.

