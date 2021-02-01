GOP group ‘Stop Stacey’ takes aim at Abrams ahead of possible 2022 run

The group claimed it will work to stop 'shady voter groups that undermine election integrity,' among other efforts.

A group with Republican affiliations and ideals has organized to fight against a potential 2022 gubernatorial run by prolific Democrat Stacey Abrams.

According to The Hill, “Stop Stacey,” was created by Republican strategists who work with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. They hope to stop Abram’s potential political goals of being elected governor of the Peach State. The outlet reported the newly-formed group said it will work to expose “shady voter groups that undermine election integrity” and to “unite and mobilize grassroots Republicans across the country.”

“We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box,” the group’s senior strategist, Jeremy Brand, said in a statement according to The Hill. “There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

Abrams has been widely celebrated for her efforts against voter suppression following her 2018 loss for the top Georgia office. theGrio reported President Joe Biden‘s historical win, flipping the state from red to blue is accredited to work done by Abrams. After her loss to Kemp, she created the organization Fair Fight to combat tactics used to prevent members of the general public from voting. Fair Fight was able to register an estimated 800,000 new voters before the 2020 Presidential Election.

Although she has not officially announced a 2022 run, the work completed by Abrams and the recognition earned in the interim has forced the “Stop Stacey” movement to be proactive in their purpose.

The campaign, however may not surprise the political leader. theGrio reported Abrams is very much aware of GO practices and believes the party does not operate fairly.

“Voter suppression is their modus operandi,” Abrams said according to the report. “It is not a partisan effort; it is a people effort. We will stay hard at work through Fair Fight … in Georgia and around the country to defend the right to vote and to defend access to the right to vote.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kemp has confirmed he will run in 2022.

“I plan on running in 2022. I’m not worried about any kind of primary fight. We’ll be victorious. I personally think it’s unnecessary,” Kemp said to the AJC in a recent interview. “I hope at the end of the day people come our way, but if they don’t, we’ll get them back after a potential primary.”

The outlet reported “Stop Stacey” will launch with a six-figure funding budget provided by least six figures from Kemp allies and will seek more financing from state and national Republicans.

“Funded by Hollywood and billionaire socialists like George Soros, radical leftist Stacey Abrams is on a mission to destroy our country. She “flipped” Georgia for Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris. She delivered two Senate seats for Chuck Schumer. Now, she’s aiming for total control. We have to Stop Stacey and Save America before it’s too late!” described the official “Stop Stacey” website.

On Monday, it was revealed that Abrams was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work against voter suppression. theGrio reported she was nominated by Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Haltbrekken said according to the report. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

