UT Chattanooga coach hurls abhorrent insult at Stacey Abrams in deleted tweet

Chris Malone was fired after writing — then deleting — a tweet telling Abrams to 'enjoy the buffet.'

Chris Malone, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s offensive line coach, was fired after writing then deleting a vile tweet directed at Stacey Abrams following the successful Democratic challenge for two Georgia Senate seats.

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election again!!!” Malone wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor.”

Chris Malone (left), the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s offensive line coach, was fired after he wrote and deleted a vile tweet directed at Georgia politician-voting rights activist Stacey Abrams (right). (Photo by Gabriela Bhaskar-Pool/Getty Images)

He deleted his tweet and ultimately his account, but not before screenshots were captured by Chattanooga Holler, an independent Tennessee news site.

Rightfully, parents and students at the university were outraged.

“As an alum,” one woman wrote. “I am FLOORED. This is not ok.”

“Hey @UTChattanooga,” another user wrote, tagging the university, “do Coach Malone’s comments reflect the stance and values of UT Chattanooga?”

Rusty Wright, the head coach of the UT Chattanooga football program, released a statement on Twitter Thursday morning making it clear Malone had been fired.

“Our football program has a clear set of standards,” he began. “Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on.”

Wright called Malone’s comments “unacceptable.”

“Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost,” Wright wrote. “With that said, effective immediately that individual is no longer a part of my staff.”

Mark Wharton, the college’s vice-chancellor and director of athletics, also released a statement on Twitter, in which he called Malone’s post “totally inappropriate” and “appalling.”

He also reiterated that Malone has been fired.

As TheGrio reported yesterday, Abrams — the former minority leader of the Georgia state House and founder of Fair Fight — has been celebrated as a hero, as her grassroots work is how Georgia historically flipped blue for the second time in months.

“With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path,” Abrams wrote on Twitter. “But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go…but well done!”

