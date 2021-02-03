‘Coming 2 America’ shows off Zamunda’s queens in second trailer

The sequel to the classic 1988 film will premiere on March 5

Loading the player...

We’re now weeks away from Coming 2 America, and the newly released second trailer for the sequel shows off the fictional country of Zamuda in all of its glory.

Over 30 years since the original Coming to America premiered, the official sequel is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video in March. While the film’s first trailer mostly showed off Prince Akeem’s return to Queens, this preview spends a lot more time in the beautiful Zamunda.

Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Read More: ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer released: Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem learns he has a son

Amazon’s official description reads, “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began.”

The trailer features appearances by James Earl Jones as Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer, and Shari Headly as Akeem’s wife, Lisa. When Akeem introduces Lisa to his long lost son’s mother (Leslie Jones), she cleverly tells Akeem in the trailer, “It’s not like you’re the first man I’ve ever been with!”

James Earl Jones stars in COMING 2 AMERICA (Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

Read More: Arsenio Hall says everyone ‘brought their A game’ for ‘Coming 2 America’

The film also features performances by John Amos, Paul Bates, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Garcelle Beauvais, and Louie Anderson, all of whom were in the original 1988 film.

Murphy told People last year, “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in COMING 2 AMERICA (Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

Written by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield, and produced by Eddie Murphy himself, Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Check out the new trailer for Coming 2 America below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

