BMI asks BeBe Winans to ‘educate’ country singer who used N-word

Wallen has been under fire since a video of the singer using the racial slur leaked earlier this week

Loading the player...

After a controversial video leaked of star country singer Morgan Wallen using the N-word, BMI has asked gospel singer Bebe Winans to ‘educate’ the country singer.

Earlier this week, a video leaked of Wallen hurling the N-word and other expletives at friends he’d been hanging out with while walking into his home. In the video, the singer says, “Take care of this “p—–ass mother—–,” and then says, “Take care of this p——ass n——.”

While the singer has since apologized, saying, “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” and promising to “do better,” music publisher BMI has now released a statement on how they plan to move forward with Wallen.

BeBe Winans speaks onstage during The T.J. Martell Foundation 44th Annual New York Honors Gala on October 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

Read More: Country music star Morgan Wallen’s career plummets overnight after using N-word

The organization released a statement saying, “BMI condemns the hateful and offensive racial slur recently used by Morgan Wallen. While unacceptable, under the terms of our consent decree, BMI is mandated to accept all songwriters who want to be a part of our organization.”

While the statement explains why Wallen will continue to be a member of BMI, they also detail a plan to help “educate” the singer. They’ve asked BMI advisor and gospel music star BeBe Winans, to reach out to Morgan to “help him understand the gravity and impact of his words. Our hope is that BeBe’s outreach can help Morgan become a more inclusive and empathetic person.”

Hardy and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during CASH FEST at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube )

While the singer is still a part of the organization, his career has taken a serious hit. Since the leaked video, Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label, Big Loud, and has been taken off of major playlists on Apple Music and Spotify.

Black country singer Mickey Guyton who was critical of the genre’s persistent racism shared whether or not she thinks the industry reaction to Wallen’s comments is just a part of ‘cancel culture’.

She tweeted, “…Lastly, I do not believe in cancel culture. Watching anyone fall from grace is a terrible thing to see. People must all be given a chance to change. Morgan must feel the weight of his words but completely throwing someone away is detrimental to anyone’s mental health.”

And lastly, I do not believe in cancel culture. Watching anyone fall from grace is a terrible thing to see. People must all be given a chance to change. Morgan must feel the weight of his words but completely throwing someone away is detrimental to anyone’s mental health. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

