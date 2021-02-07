Twitter thinks Jazmine Sullivan should’ve performed solo at Super Bowl

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated Sullivan -- who also paid tribute to Whitney Houston -- captivated audiences with her rendition of the national anthem

Loading the player...

Jazmine Sullivan nailed the national anthem during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, at least according to captivated viewers on Twitter who expressed their amazement.

Sullivan, 33, became a trending topic early into the NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Read More: Founder Melanie Few talks the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Sullivan, wearing an all-white pants suit and a Bodyguard-esque crystal headpiece by the fashion house, Area, was joined by country artist Eric Church for a duet version of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

While the national anthem is normally performed by one artist rather than this year’s two, many appeared satisfied with the performance. Though, of course, some felt it would’ve been better with just Sullivan. “I DONT LIKE THAT JAZMINE SULLIVAN HAS TO SHARE HER MOMENT!!!!” tweeted @TheJessieWoo.

“Jazmine Sullivan should have done this by herself #SuperBowl,” said HuffPost journalist Philip Lewis.

Twitter user @Drebae_ tweeted: “Jazmine Sullivan ate that up as she should. Ain’t no duet she IS the moment.”

Jazmine Sullivan should have done this by herself #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PgQjD67WOv February 7, 2021

Regardless of the shared stage, it was Jazmine Sullivan who began to trend following her impressive vocal performance, which was filled with her signature acrobatic runs and powerful range.

“Jazmine Sullivan is fucking otherworldly,” tweeted media personality and Okay, Now Listen podcast host Scottie Beam.

Jazmine Sullivan is fucking otherworldly — Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) February 7, 2021

R&B singer Tevin Campbell also praised the Philly songstress for setting the football field ablaze with her killer vocals. “Jazmine Sullivan. That’s my damn tweet,” Campbell tweeted. He followed up with another tweet writing, “Jazmine Sullivan is touched like Donny Hathaway, Lalah. The voices are other worldly.”

“And while y’all here for Jazmine Sullivan make sure y’all streaming her music bc she deserves!” reminded Twitter user @thevelvetheat.

Jazmine Sullivan is touched like Donny Hathaway, Lalah. The voices are other worldly. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2021

And while y’all here for Jazmine Sullivan make sure y’all streaming her music bc she deserves! pic.twitter.com/SZHyk2c00f — 𝐊𝐞𝐧🦋 (@thevelvetheat) February 7, 2021

Earlier on Sunday during rehearsal, Jazmine Sullivan also trended after she was photographed in an outfit that clearly paid tribute to Whitney Houston, who performed what is considered as the best national anthem performance of all time.

While not exactly the same outfit, Sullivan wore a windbreaker jumpsuit and white headband that was similar to Houston’s now-iconic relaxed look at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

.@jsullivanmusic honoring Whitney Houston's iconic Super Bowl national anthem by wearing Houston's jumpsuit while preparing for her own performance. pic.twitter.com/pJ3Jq3vvGU — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 7, 2021

JAZMINE SULLIVAN IS WEARING A VERSION OF WHITNEY'S TRACKSUIT FOR THE ANTHEM TONIGHT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL WE ARE GETTING OUR WIGS SNATCHED TONIGHT! #SuperBowl https://t.co/oLrLD7PWAX pic.twitter.com/qkJKcrASil — zeezee (@stutterjawnpod) February 7, 2021

Sullivan has had a great start to the year so far. The singer-songwriter released her first musical project in six years, Heaux Tales, which reached number one on the R&B Albums chart and was her career’s highest debut on the Billboard 200.

What’s more, Sullivan has also been nominated for Outstanding Female Artist at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. She is competing with Beyoncé, H.E.R., Ledisi and Alicia Keys.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

