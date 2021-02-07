NFL shares heartfelt video ahead of the big game

The video was narrated by Don Cheadle and posted to social media

On Saturday, the NFL shared a video entitled “Say Their Stories” to social media.

The moving tribute that honors the men and women across the nation who were victims of racial injustice and violence was captioned: “This season players have shared the stories of victims of systemic racism. At #NFLHonors we reflect on some of these stories as we also look towards the continued work that needs to be done across the NFL Family to inspire changes and create a more just society.” The caption was followed by #SayTheirStories.

Narrated by Don Cheadle, the video opened with a montage of happy times in the lives of three slain victims, including Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a botched raid on her Louisville, Kentucky apartment. The video also showed scenes from protest marches from the past and current times.

In the next segment, NFL players listed the victims they honored by displaying their names on the back of their helmets. Those names included Ahmaud Arbery, Emmett Till, Rodney King and Julius Jones.

“These men and women represent more than names,” Cheadle said said as NFL players spoke the names of many of the victims. While touching images filled the screen, Cheadle continued, “Their lives brought light to our world. Our nation is awakening to confront a tragedy that is anything but new. This moment, this movement keeps alive the memories and legacies of those we lost. As people we must do better and it starts by remembering.”

“Meaningful lives cut short by hate and ignorance. We can’t bring them back. but in their names and in the names of so many others, we must create a better, more just world. They’re gone but they will forever inspire us to do better, to be better, to create a world that lives up to our highest ideals,” he concluded.

