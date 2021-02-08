‘Colin Kaepernick VS. The World’ debuts on Snapchat

The docuseries follows Kaepernick's upbringing, career and protests against police brutality

Loading the player...

With yesterday’s Super Bowl still fresh on fans’ minds, Snapchat debuted their original docuseries, Colin Kaepernick VS. The World, this past weekend. The series follows Colin Kaepernick’s life, from his upbringing to his career and fight for racial justice in the NFL, while also shining a light on the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Colin Kaepernick VS. The World premiered on Feb. 6, with new episodes dropping every other day after that. The show is a part of a “Vs. the World” series, which previously featured installments on the rapper 6ix9nine and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

RIVERDALE, GA – NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Read More: Mural honoring Colin Kaepernick unveiled in Florida

Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, is featured in the docuseries. In it, she speaks to the impact of the Rodney King beating in 1991 and how Americans time and time again have seen different versions of that terrible instance of police brutality in the decades since.

She shares in the docuseries, “I don’t think that Rodney King and his brutal beating was a defining moment for Colin’s generation like it was for mine…but here we are, several years later, and we’re still facing the same kinds of violence and brutality.”

The eight-part docuseries features many interviews with people like Garza, journalists, and contributors around the country who are well-versed and studied in the history of the fight for racial justice in this country.

Ahead of the Super Bowl last week, Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a mural honoring Kaepernick in Old West Tampa. The mural is 30-by-90 feet and is in collaboration with Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp nonprofit.

A mural honoring Colin Kaepernick's activism was unveiled in Tampa, Florida. The 30-by-90-foot mural features kids from the Tampa Bay area along with volunteers from Kaepernick's non-profit Know Your Rights Camp. pic.twitter.com/JWEQhD4isr — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s released a statement on Kaepernick when unveiling their ice cream flavor dedicated to his activism last year, saying, “We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work.”

A portion of Kaepernick’s proceeds from the flavor will go directly to his Know Your Rights Camp.

Read More: Ben & Jerry’s, Colin Kaepernick launch ‘Change the Whirled’ ice cream

You can catch up and watch new episodes of Colin Kaepernick VS. The World on Snapchat now. Check out the trailer for the docuseries below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

