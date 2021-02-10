Halle Berry believes paying her ex $16K a month in child support is ‘extortion’

Berry said she has been paying child support for a decade now

Halle Berry has been making time to set her fans straight about her love life this week. Wednesday, during a deep dive into her comments section, she clapped back at an internet troll while also sharing what she really feels about the child support payments she makes to her ex.

Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress made headlines after she posted a text photo that read “Women don’t owe you sh*t,” in response to comments on her feed.

Halle Berry attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She also wrote in the accompanying caption “& that’s on Mary had a little lamb,” a clear reference to the viral “Where the money resides” video.

But then followers in the comments section started speculating that the post was a dig at her ex Gabriel Aubry, who she dated from 2002 to 2010. She reportedly pays $16,000 a month in child support for their 12-year-old daughter, Nahla.

HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 3: Actress Halle Berry and companion Gabriel Aubry attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 3, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“Halle Berry owes alimony and child support to that cr*cker that called her the N-word though,” wrote one fan, to which Berry replied, “And it takes great strength eryday to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and extortion!”

“Do you believe that men paying alimony and child support is wrong? And is it extortion?” another follower asked.

“I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it nor have I ever paid it,” the actress clarified. “However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

“I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children, work hard, and make every effort to do so,” she continued.

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see abuse. The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world. This is just my opinion, I clearly don’t own the truth. I can say I’m living it every day, and I can tell you it’s hard. I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system.”

Halle Berry responds to a comment on her Instagram post (Credit: screenshot)

Halle Berry responds to a comment on Instagram (Credit: screenshot)

She was grateful for the support.

“Thank you for the love,” Berry concluded in response to all the support she received for her insights. “I appreciate you. I don’t feel like I’m explaining nor do I feel the need. This is an issue that affects so many families and I feel it’s a topic worthy of our discussion! ”

