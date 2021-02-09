Halle Berry on criticism she can’t ‘keep’ a man: ‘Who said I wanted to keep them?’

'I'm all about living your best life,' Berry said, responding to a dismissive commenter on a text photo she posted on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post, actress Halle Berry made time to clap back at trolls who criticized her past relationship choices.

Berry shared a text photo Sunday that read “Women don’t owe you sh*t.” She wrote in the caption “& that’s on Mary had a little lamb,” in reference to the viral video, “Where the money resides.”

On Instagram, a poster recently commented the following to actress Halle Berry: “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.” Berry’s reply? “Who said I wanted to keep them?” (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

Her post got support from thousands of commenters, mostly women, including celebrities like model Chrissy Teigen and fellow actress Vivica A. Fox. But there were more than a few detractors who came for Berry in the comments, and she quickly set them straight.

One of them wrote to her: “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.”

Berry’s reply? “Who said I wanted to keep them?” she asked. “I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Another wrote: “Says the women who can’t keep a man.” Berry responded with “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don’t.”

The 54-year-old mother of two replied to many commenters on the post, both the famous and non-famous alike.

Berry said that since becoming the mother of a son, Maceo, 7, with former love Olivier Martinez, she has been more deliberate in changing gender stereotypes.

“If we want to have a future that’s different, that is where it starts,” she said during a virtual panel last month with Sundance Film Festival, when she talked about “how many conversations I’ve had with him, say, since he’s turned five years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he’s taught to feel like he’s superior, at five, than girls are.”

“I can tell that because we’re having those conversations, he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject,” she added. “He’s going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like ‘Well, why is that a ‘girl color?'”

Berry’s other child is, Nahla, her 12-year-old daughter with model Gabriel Aubry.

Her directorial debut, Bruised, will be released this year on Netflix.

