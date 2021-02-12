Issa Rae, City Girls executive producing HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh*t’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae will be developing a comedy for HBO Max called “Rap Sh*t,” set to be executive-produced by the rap duo City Girls.

MIrroring the lives of the famous rapstresses, the show — which has been green-lit for eight half-hour episodes — will explore the lives of two friends from Miami who decide to form a rap group. Rae is writing the pilot episode.

Issa Rae (left) and rap duo City Girls (right) are among the executive producers of the new HBO Max comedy, “Rap Sh*t.” The eight-episode show begins production this summer; casting is now underway. (Photos by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

City Girls’ Quality Control peers Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas will also executive produce the show.

Rae sent out a tweet to announce the new venture, saying, “Miami here we come!” JT of City Girls took to Twitter to thank her.

Thank you so much for the opportunity Issa 💕💕💕 https://t.co/0MqO1wg3kd — JT (@ThegirlJT) February 11, 2021

“Insecure” alum Syreeta Singleton, who will serve as “Rap Sh*t” showrunner and executive produce alongside Rae, took to Twitter to express her excitement.

“I’m really feeling the love today!” she wrote. “Thank y’all for the excitement around this show. This show is for us!”

I’m really feeling the love today! Thank y’all for the excitement around this show. This show is for us! #RapShit February 11, 2021

The announcement comes after Rae’s announcement that the fifth season of “Insecure” would be its last. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience,” said Rae, according to Deadline. The final season is set to air later in 2021.

This new “Rap Sh*t” show has reportedly been in the works since 2019, and Rae’s audio company — dubbed Raedio — will be in charge of all music. Producers are currently casting for it, and cameras are set to start rolling this summer.

