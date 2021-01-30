City Girls perform at packed Florida nightclub

14,735 new cases and seven deaths were reported on Friday

Rappers JT and Yung Miami of City Girls are receiving backlash for packing a Tallahassee nightclub on Friday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In footage shared by Twitter user @TBKEYYY with the caption, “City Girls brought the city out @YungMiami205 @TheGirlJT,” the rappers can be seen performing Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix)” to a packed room of fans with no social distancing and no mask wearing.

According to the Florida Health Department, 14,735 new cases and seven deaths were reported on Friday.

JT responded to the backlash, saying, “Please don’t mind my business or question my choices, that’s weird.”

Please don’t mind my business or question my choices, that’s weird. — JT (@ThegirlJT) January 30, 2021

Writer and author Shanita Hubbard shared the news that she lost her cousin to COVID-19 and posted the footage of the nightclub.

“Please hold your condolences and instead use your platform to help push against venues like this and artists who seem to care so little about people dying of COVID. We can’t normalize any of this,” Hubbard tweeted.

This morning I found out my cousin died of COVID. Please hold your condolences and instead use your platform to help push against venues like this and artists who seem to care so little about people dying of COVID. We can’t normalize any of this. https://t.co/d4Umxj8IJE — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) January 30, 2021

The Game actor Hosea Chanchez recently issued a series of tweets urging Black celebrities and business owners to be more responsible during the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in America has surpassed 415,000.

“Wake the f— up! Stop leading your people to the slaughter at the hands of this virus to gain profit and service your ego! You are facilitating MASS extinction in OUR communities. This must stop,” Chanchez tweeted on Jan. 23.

Said by someone who just had a packed concert at a club during a pandemic that clearly violated Miami guidelines that could put thousands of people in danger in Miami. You don’t care about human life. That’s weird. Well actually, that’s pathetic. https://t.co/DNqtZXoTQI — ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) January 30, 2021

People voiced their outrage and disapproval of the footage including @KirkWrites79 who criticized JT’s remarks: “Said by someone who just had a packed concert at a club during a pandemic that clearly violated Miami guidelines that could put thousands of people in danger in Miami. You don’t care about human life. That’s weird. Well, actually, that’s pathetic.”

Selfish & disrespectful to your own people. Maybe they haven't heard the COVID statistics for black people.

This is absolutely insane! pic.twitter.com/N1xJzvFAjB — TheChunkyDiva (@GrayHairedCutie) January 30, 2021

Another Twitter user said, “Selfish and disrespectful to your own people. Maybe they haven’t heard the COVID statistics for Black people. This is absolutely insane!”

