Janet Jackson to auction 1,000 stage costumes

The auction features iconic looks from the singer's music videos and tours

Janet Jackson has a career that spans decades, with plenty of iconic looks and outfits from each era. Now to celebrate her birthday, about 1,000 of the costumes will be auctioned for a good cause.

Jackson has always made her mark when it comes to her fashion with even Vogue admitting that the pop icon, “ruled the 90s” with her looks. Now, many of her famous costumes will be auctioned off with Julien’s Auctions of Beverly Hills.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductee Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 2019 Rock

The incredible collection is said to contain looks from many of Jackson’s most memorable music videos like “Together Again”, “Scream”, and “If”. The collection does not stop there though and is also said to contain her signature key earring, and some tour memorabilia, like the jacket from Jackson’s 1989 Rhythm Nation Tour.

According to The Tribune India, Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, revealed, “Janet has never done an auction before. In fact, we find it very hard to find items at auction, any auction, from Janet Jackson because she’s kept everything.”

He goes on to explain, “It’s cathartic for her…she’s happy to let them go and to raise money for a charity that’s really important to her.”

A portion of the auction proceeds are set to go to Compassion International, which is “a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.”

The three-day auction event will take place in Beverly Hills and live online on Friday, May 14th, Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16, Jackson’s birthday weekend. For more information on the auction, you can go to Julien’s Auctions official website.

