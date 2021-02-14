Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child

The couple are already parents to their almost two year old son, Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they are expecting their second child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said on Sunday. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meghan and Harry at the Endeavor Fund Awards in February 2020. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Valentine’s Day announcement was accompanied by a black and white picture of the couple taken by their longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!” Harriman wrote on social media.

The image featured Meghan, 39, wearing a flowing Carolina Herrera dress as she cradled her bump. Harry, wearing slacks and barefoot, held his wife’s head in his lap.

No further information was given such as how far along Meghan was in her pregnancy or when she was due.

This child will be their second as the two are parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 19 months, whom they welcomed on May 6, 2019.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said days after Archie’s birth. “He’s just been a dream.”’

Harry was also overjoyed at the birth of his first child.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. [We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

In November, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage last summer. She recounted her personal loss in an almost 1,000-word essay for the New York Times entitled The Losses We Share.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan, 39, wrote.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared that she and husband Harry, 36, cried as later as they comforted each other in her hospital bed.

The joyous news for the couple comes almost a year after they stepped as senior royals of the British Royal Family. They sought to be financially independent and distance themselves from the intrusion of the British press, relocating to California.

TheGrio reported that Meghan successfully won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers. She sued the outlet for printing excerpts of a letter she’d written to her father, Thomas Markle, following her May 2018 wedding to Harry.

