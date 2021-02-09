Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise poetry class for Black History Month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a class provided by the nonprofit Get Lit

In honor of Black History Month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised a virtual poetry class last weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a landmark year after stepping back from their royal duties. After relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess have had some minor public appearances from their new podcast on Spotify to a surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes special.

Now, in honor of Black History Month, the royal couple made another surprise appearance, this time dropping in on a poetry class.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sitting next to Ross Kemp cheer on a wedding proposal as they attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Founded in 2006, Get Lit uses poetry to “increase literacy, empower youth, and inspire communities.” With curriculum found in over 100 schools in California and all over the world, Get Lit features a variety of classes, programs and camps to be in. Markle’s love of poetry has been reported in the past, making Get Lit a perfect nonprofit for the couple to support for Black History Month.

Yesterday, the nonprofit shared a screenshot of the Zoom meeting where the royal couple dropped in. They captioned the photo, “Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines.”

(Credit: Get Lit/Instagram)

The caption went on to thank the Duke and Duchess for stopping by saying, “We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!”

The manager of public outreach at Get Lit, Mason Granger, also took to Instagram and detailed the special event. He wrote, “My favorite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we’ve talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice. The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem.”

According to Granger, both Meghan and Harry interacted intimately and authentically with the students. He wrote, “My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I’d sent earlier).”

To learn more about Get Lit, their story and dedication to empower and inspire communities, go to https://getlit.org.

