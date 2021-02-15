Dwyane Wade’s son reacts to shirtless Valentine’s Day selfie

Wade's son Zaire commented on another one of his father's posts last month

Dwyane Wade’s son took to his father’s Instagram comments to react to the former NBA player’s Valentine’s Day selfie.

D Wade’s Instagram has been making headlines as of late, with steamy pictures with his wife Gabrielle Union capturing the attention of plenty of fans of the couple. Wade’s children have been quick to interact with the content, offering funny remarks in the comments that have gone viral.

Now, it seems Wade’s son, Zaire, is at it again with his father’s Instagram activity.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Wade, 39, posted a shirtless mirror selfie to celebrate the holiday weekend. He captioned the photo, “Pre-Valentine Behavior @amiri 💫” and the photo immediately gained attention from his followers.

His son Zaire, hilariously hinting at being over his father’s Instagram antics, commented on the picture, “Here we go again 😒.”

Gabrielle Union commented on her husband’s post with some choice emojis of her own. The actress wrote, “👀😛🥰🖤.” She also shared her own photos of the couple on her own page for Valentine’s Day.

Union posted steamy pictures of them cuddling in a bathtub, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day 🖤🖤”

This, of course, is not the first time Zaire has called out his father due to his social media shenanigans. Last month, Wade posted a seemingly nude photo with Union in honor of his birthday.

The post, captioned “Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up 👀 🖤🖤🖤👑3️⃣,” quickly gained over a million likes, but not before Zaire commented, “this isn’t what I wanted to wake up to 🤢.”

For that viral birthday post, Wade’s daughter Zaya joined in on the fun, writing, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪.” Even Kaavia, Wade and Union’s 2-year-old daughter, gave her opinion in the comments.

Her official account commented, “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

