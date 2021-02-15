Michael B. Jordan rents out an aquarium for Lori Harvey on Valentine’s Day

Jordan also bought the model stock in Hermès

Loading the player...

Lori Harvey doesn’t speak much publicly, but she has no problem letting us know how she feels about her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

The model and step-daughter to Steve Harvey took to Instagram to show her 3 million followers how she celebrated Valentine’s Day with the Hollywood ‘sexiest man alive.’ The pair celebrated the holiday at an aquarium, where Jordan, 34, rented out space just for them and decked it out in flowers and candles.

Read More: Wendy Williams fans drag ex Kevin Hunter for posting girlfriend for V-Day

Harvey, 24, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “My baby rented out the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this…”

Image: Lori Harvey Instagram @loriHarvey

Image: Lori Harvey Instagram @loriHarvey

Lori posted a photo of a stuffed turtle, which is affectionately MBJ’s nickname for her.

Image: Lori Harvey Instagram @loriHarvey

Read More: ‘Must Love Beards’ founder wants to help you find Black Love

Then the two took to another location for a nightcap. Lori took us on a quick tour of the room that was decorated with more flowers, candles, and a prepared bubble bath.

Image: Lori Harvey Instagram @loriHarvey

Image: Lori Harvey Instagram @loriHarvey

Last but certainly not least, Jordan went all out and bought the model stock in French luxury goods manufacturer, Hermès.

As previously reported by theGrio the pair recently announced their relationship to the world.

Following their romantic vacation, Lori Harvey called her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan “mine” in the comments on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Michael B. Jordan attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After months of swirling rumors, the duo took to Instagram to officially confirm their relationship. Ever since their social media debut, they have been busy letting us into their love and are certainly making it clear where they stand with each other, even in the comments.

The photo, taken by Harvey herself, features Jordan catching some sun, shirtless and in swim trunks. Jordan captioned the picture, “Spf 1000 pls 😅 📸: @loriharvey.”

Harvey seems to be proud of her photography skills and her man, as she commented “mine” underneath the now popular picture.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

