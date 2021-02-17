Chateau Marmont sued following racial discrimination allegations

In response to these claims, several major organizations have voiced that they will avoid throwing events at the venue

Legendary Hollywood hot spot Chateau Marmont is now in the line of fire after dozens of former employees stepped forward with allegations of both racial and sexual discrimination.

According to reports, more than 30 staffers opened up to The Hollywood Reporter with allegations about how the fabled industry hangout created an ecosystem of oppression perpetuated by both management and ownership.

Now the infamous hotel faces two civil actions, both brought by staffers who lost their jobs at the establishment during the hospitality slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Jules, A Black guest relations employee, is suing for employment discrimination, claiming his superiors failed to take action when he reported inappropriate advances he received from a white female colleague.

In one case, Jules said he was sent a suggestive picture of a used condom accompanied by the message, “I’d just appreciate some more compassion.”

“You have to think, as a man, and a Black man specifically, if you get a message like that, you’re immediately terrified,” he told the publication. “What would have happened had I sent text messages like that to her?”

“You do what the employee handbook tells you to do, and nobody listens,” he added.

On January 27, former events server Thomasina Gross also filed a suit alleging racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. Gross claims that despite her years of experience and excellent performance reviews, she was repeatedly passed over for higher-paying roles that were given to newer employees that she trained.

Overall, the plaintiffs seem to be unified in painting a picture of systemic racial bias where Black and Hispanic employees are less likely to be promoted and advance at a noticeably slower rate than their white counterparts.

Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who took office in December, addressed the growing claims of racial discrimination and sexual misconduct against workers at the West Hollywood industry staple.

“I am aware of the civil lawsuit and allegations made regarding the Chateau Marmont hotel,” Gascon said in a statement provided to THR. “Workers can often feel powerless when dealing with hostile workplaces, dangerous work conditions and wage theft. I am committed to workers in Los Angeles County.”

In response to these claims, several major organizations ranging from SAG-AFTRA to the National Organization for Women have voiced that they will avoid throwing events at the venue.

A boycott of Chateau, organized by hospitality union Unite Here 11, has even garnered the support of the likes of Jane Fonda.

