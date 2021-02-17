Driver accused in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father turns himself in

70-year-old Charles Polevich has been arraigned and charged by Nassau County Police

Loading the player...

Just days after Nicki Minaj‘s father was tragically killed in a Long Island hit and run accident, it’s been reported that the alleged driver has turned himself in to local law enforcement.

According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested 70-year-old Charles Polevich, who they believe is responsible for the accident killing Robert Maraj. Polevich has been arraigned and charged with leaving the scene involving the death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.

Sources say Nassau County Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s father killed in a hit-and-run accident

As we previously reported, Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York. Police said the 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

According to police, the driver fled the scene without witnesses getting a description of the vehicle.

Maraj was then admitted to a local hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, the Washington Post reported. His death comes four months after the “Starships” rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming secret project

Minaj, 38, has yet to speak publicly following her dad’s death but has been open about their strained relationship in the past.

“When I first came to America, I would go in my room and kneel down at the foot of my bed and pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother,” she told Rolling Stone in 2010. “I always felt like if I took care of my mother, my mother wouldn’t have to stay with my father, and he was the one, at that time, that was bringing us pain.”

“We didn’t want him around at all, and so I always felt like being rich would cure everything, and that was always what drove me,” she added.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

