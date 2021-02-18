Michael B. Jordan expresses his love for Lori Harvey following Boosie comments

The actor is unbothered by the rapper's critique of his new romance as shown by his recent Instagram upload.

Michael B. Jordan is not holding back his love for girlfriend Lori Harvey despite commentary from rapper Boosie on why the relationship is not ideal.

The two made their romance public at the top of the new year with Instagram posts sharing their affection for each other. Recently, the couple trended on Valentine’s Day after the Black Panther actor’s extravagant gift to the lady in his life. theGrio reported Jordan rented out an aquarium for a romantic dinner with lavish decor.

He also gifted the socialite a private tour of the facility, a stuffed animal, and stock in the high-end luxury label Hermès.

After their romantic holiday, rapper Boosie joined VladTV to discuss the relationship, which he is not a part of. theGrio reported, in the viral clip, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper shared his opinion on the couple, and called Jordan a “simp” for his courtship of the 24-year-old.

“I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals,’” he said. “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.”

Even after pushback on social media from users critiquing the Baton Rouge artist’s misogynistic commentary, he doubled down. The rapper followed up on his first comments with another statement about Harvey and Jordan’s budding relationship, according to theGrio.

Boosie shared a video in an attempt to defend his comments and attempted to clarify his statement.

“What I want to hate on Lori for? I’m just saying that ya’ll f—ed up saying that’s goals. If you saying that’s goals, that means you want your daughter to f— seven, eight n—gas,” he said. He continued by calling Harvey “passed around.”

Neither Jordan nor Harvey have issued a direct response to Boosie’s words. The actor did, however, upload a photo of the two, affirming their love despite any outsiders projecting their opinion. He posted a glamorous picture on Instagram simply captioned “I love you baby” amid the drama-filled trending headlines.

