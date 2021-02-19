Brandy, Monica recreate iconic ‘Boy Is Mine’ intro 23 years later

The TikTok upload went viral after being shared by both singers on their individual social media platforms.

R&B singers Brandy and Monica broke the internet once again with a TikTok recreation of the intro to their collaborative classic “The Boy Is Mine.”

In the summer of 2020, the Verzuz digital stage hosted the artists for a friendly song battle. The “longtime feud” between the pair was dispelled as a myth as they joined each other for a trip down memory lane.

theGrio reported the virtual event retained 1,243,000+ viewers watching concurrently and 4,200,000+ viewers in total, with over 100,000,000 in-stream likes. After the stream, Brandy’s latest album, B7, reached number-one while Monica’s LPs re-entered the Top 40 on R&B & Soul charts.

Their specific Verzuz was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who then was still on the campaign trail.

“You both used your voices in such a powerful way,” Harris said to Brandy and Monica, “and an extension of our voices is our vote, right?”

Since the Verzuz battle, Brandy and Monica have used social media to highlight their individual creative endeavors, but now the R&B titans return together for a little TikTok fun together. In the short video, the duo recreated their iconic “woman-to-woman” chat from the song “Boy Is Mine.”

More than two decades later, the Grammy-award-winning song is still a fan favorite.

Photo: TikTok Screenshot

“Excuse me can I please talk to you for a minute… hehe,” Brandy wrote as she shared the video to Instagram. “Follow us on TikTok,” she added, sharing both she and Monica’s usernames.

Monica also shared the fun clip, simply using the heart emoji as the caption.

Recently, Mekhi Phifer opened up about his part in the success of the song. The actor starred as the male lead in the video. theGrio reported the Paid In Full star shared how he came to play the man at the center of the 1998 hit song.

“I had just moved to California from New York, and I was meeting with the people involved with I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and Brandy had already been cast in the film as my love interest,” Phifer said according to the report.

“We were getting ready to shoot the movie in a few weeks, and in between all that, she was working on the music video for ‘The Boy Is Mine.’ They asked me if I wanted to be the boy in ‘The Boy is Mine,’ and I thought it would be a cool little prequel to the film, so I said, ‘For sure!’ The rest is history,” he shared.

Get all the nostalgia from the original video below.

