Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be heading for divorce: reports

The troubled marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is reportedly ending in divorce.

Page Six exclusively reported that Kardashian has made up her mind to end her six-year marriage to the Yeezus rapper. Sources told the outlet that she has obtained the services of divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, married in May 2014 in Italy but the source indicated that they have been living separate lives for quite some time. The former presidential candidate remains in Wyoming while the reality TV mogul resides in Calabasas, California with their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source added.

Kardashian rose to superstardom after her sex tape with Ray J and quickly established a reality TV empire through Keeping Up the Kardashians, the E! reality show now in its 20th and final season. The source claimed the star has simply grown up and outgrown her marriage.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” the source said.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–- and she’s just had enough of it.”

Last summer, the couple hit a rough patch in their marriage as West, who revealed he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had a public breakdown. In the midst of it, West posted a series of tweets that were critical of his wife and her famous brood. He labeled mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed his spouse had had an affair with fellow MC Meek Mill.

West even threatened to divorce his wife.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” West tweeted last July.

The tweets were deleted and the source contends that the Kardashian lifestyle no longer enamors West. He allegedly found their reality TV show “unbearable,” and was “completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them.”

The source noted that Kardashian and West have previously discussed divorce but may follow through this time. According to TMZ, the couple has undergone marriage counseling, and that while a divorce is on the table, nothing has been finalized as of yet.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious,” the Post source said.

