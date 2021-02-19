Prince Markie Dee of Fat Boys dies at 52

'That voice and his presence can never be replaced,' Rock The Bells Radio says of Mark Morales.

According to multiple reports, Mark Morales, also known as Prince Markie Dee, died Thursday. Morales, 52, was a member of the pioneering hip-hop trio Fat Boys.

The news was confirmed by the LL Cool J-helmed Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM, where Morales hosted a popular radio show.

The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/Tn6wSJ6soq — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) February 18, 2021

“That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones,” station officials wrote on its Twitter page.

Details about the ’80s hip-hop star’s passing were not readily available, but according to TMZ, his death was sudden.

Many mourners took to social media to express their grief. Fellow Puerto Rican rapper Fat Joe posted a picture of Morales with the caption stating, in part: “Member of the Fat boys Prince Markie D morales has passed on he was a great guy a Legend and pioneer God bless my fellow Boriqua brother till we meet again.”

Rapper Jadakiss responded to Fat Joe’s post saying, “Damn he was my guy,” along with emojis of praying hands.

Also on Instagram, Questlove penned a lengthy caption praising Morales, sharing it alongside a throwback video of Fat Boys performing on “Soul Train.”

“This hurts to see the mass exodus of people that helped shape my/our lives like this,” The Roots‘ drummer said at the end of his post. “Rest In Peace to Mark Morales, the Puerto Rican Prince, the Fat Boy.”

Morales was a founding member of the Kurtis Blow-produced trio alongside Darren “Buff Love” Robinson and Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley, which originated in Brooklyn and helped popularize beatboxing, thanks to Robinson’s vocal percussive skills. He died in 1995.

Morales went on to release a pair of early ’90s albums leading the outfit Prince Markie Dee & the Soul Convention, then helped write and produce songs for artists such as Mariah Carey, Macy Gray, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean and Drake.

