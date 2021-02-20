Man wrestled to the ground by police in NYC subway

'NOWHERE in police procedures does it say to punch a suspect in the face multiple times!' tweeted Ben Crump

Loading the player...

New York City Transit officers were captured on video wrestling a man on the ground in a subway station on Tuesday following a confrontation.

TMZ reported that Alex Lowery was smoking a cigarette, a violation of MTA rules of conduct, and was escorted out of the station. As Lowery walked up the stairs, officers said he allegedly spat in the face of an officer.

Read More: Twitter had a lot to say about Megan Thee Stallion’s new Harper’s Bazaar cover

Lowery began to struggle with officers who wrestled him to the ground after he allegedly punched one in the face and head-butted another, leading to Lowery and one officer tumbling down the stairs.

“Get me the f— off this floor,” he can be heard yelling in the video.

How can you be this bad at restraining people when that’s your whole job? https://t.co/DqJoEPy4mV February 19, 2021

As the officers restrained him, one officer can be seen punching Lowery in the head 11 times. TMZ reported that several officers were injured including one who had lacerations to his head and injured his knee while another injured his elbow.

Read More: Pennsylvania police officer facing charges in Capitol riot

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump shared a video of the attack by the officer, saying, “What we’re seeing all over America is EXCESSIVE abuse of power by police! Regardless of what happened, NOWHERE in police procedures does it say to punch a suspect in the face multiple times! Police need to be held accountable for their actions, not just when someone is killed!”

What we're seeing all over America is an EXCESSIVE abuse of power by police! Regardless of what happened, NOWHERE in police procedures does it say to punch a suspect in the face multiple times! Police need to be held accountable for their actions, not just when someone is killed! pic.twitter.com/GuNrYRpQ6c — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 20, 2021

A human and civil rights activist with the handle, @_SJPeace_, tweeted, “NYPD administering blunt force trauma excessive force to the head of a Black man who happens to be elderly and homeless. This is what they do in front of us. Imagine what is happening where the cameras aren’t around. ABOLISH THE NYPD!

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

