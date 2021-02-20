Twitter had a lot to say about Megan Thee Stallion’s new Harper’s Bazaar cover

'It’s giving me nothing and Meg deserves better,' said one Twitter user

While Megan Thee Stallion is excited about her cover shoot with Harper’s Bazaar, many of her fans were not impressed and panned the subdued photo spread displayed in the March issue of the fashion magazine.

The 26-year-old rapper proudly shared the photos on her Instagram account Friday, and captioned the images: “UNSTOPPABLE HOTTIES IM ON THE COVER OF @harpersbazaarus.”

Defending her toned down look, Megan said in an interview with the magazine, “I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin.”

“I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin,” @theestallion tells @proseb4bros in our March cover story. https://t.co/BhHARCmkhR pic.twitter.com/MTgBmNomkI — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) February 19, 2021

Some Instagram and Twitter users described the minimalist photo shoot by photographer Collier Schorr as “bland, boring, and messy.”

One Twitter user complained that the Bazaar spread didn’t do anything for her and wrote: “I’m trying to see what y’all see in that Megan Thee Stallion Harper Bazaar spread because it’s not giving what it needs to give. No angles. No fashions. No theme.”

I’m trying to see what y’all see in that Megan Thee Stallion Harper Bazaar spread because it’s not giving what it needs to give.



No angles.

No fashions.

No theme. — J.V. Farrer (@_jvfarrer90) February 20, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that the magazine should be “ashamed” for making “a young vibrant woman look all washed out” and accused the professional photographer of shooting images that were worse than selfies. Others called for Schorr to be fired.

But Schorr can’t be held entirely responsible for the final results of the photo shoot since she and the “Savage” emcee collaborated on the editing process after Schorr took the pictures.

“A most remarkable experience making pictures with Megan Thee Stallion who discussed each picture and edited afterwards with me,” Schorr wrote on her Instagram page on Friday. “In charge of her self. Total collaboration as it should be to make together new images of her at this moment in her life. The styling by @samiranasr allowed for all the play and exploration. Grateful to work this way. Sharing visions.”

Nevertheless, Twitter users continued to drag both the photographer and the magazine with reactions that included:

“Do better Meg is gorgeous and y’all played her with these shots. Whoever authorized her cover photo needs to be fired! It’s giving me nothing and Meg deserves better!”

“Y’all need a new photographer asap. This was lit so poorly I can’t believe it was used.”

